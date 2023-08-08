Captain says he bribed Coast Guard to overload Binangonan boat | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The captain of the sunken motorbanca in Binangonan, Rizal admits bribing the Philippine Coast Guard with P100 worth of bananas and P50 to sail despite being overcrowded.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte again defends the P150-million confidential funds included in the proposed 2024 budget for the Department of Education.

The National Bureau of Investigation reveals the bones found in the New Bilibid Prison are not the remains of a human but of a chicken.

The Commission on Elections conducts mock polls in select villages where an automated election system will be implemented for the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

Bella Hadid opens up about her struggles with Lyme disease in an emotional Instagram post, sharing she is now ‘finally healthy.’

Girls’ Generation member Sunny leaves label SM Entertainment after 16 years. The lead vocalist delivers the news through an Instagram post saying she wanted to look back on her journey with the Girls’ Generation.

BIGHIT MUSIC shares a sneak peek into BTS V’s first solo album Layover, set to be released on Friday, September 8. — Rappler.com