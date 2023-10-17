Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana hold 2nd wedding 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Maxine says their ceremony in Palawan is their 'dream wedding'

MANILA, Philippines – A week after they first tied the knot, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and diving instructor Timmy Llana wed anew in Coron, Palawan.

Medina and Llana first held an intimate wedding ceremony in Antipolo on October 3. As per the beauty queen’s Instagram posts on Sunday, October 15, they held the second ceremony on October 10.

“Oh, hey we got married again,” she wrote, alongside photos from their wedding at Club Paradise resort in Palawan.

The venue is also the same place where Llana proposed to Medina in April 2022.

In a separate post, she described the second ceremony as their “dream wedding.”

“It was so beautiful and memorable, just like we hoped,” she said.

Medina and Llana have been together for more than five years. – Rappler.com