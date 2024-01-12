Miles Ocampo opens up on breakup with Elijah Canlas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW BEGINNINGS. Miles Ocampo opens up on her breakup with Elijah Canlas and what it was like to undergo thyroid surgery.

The 'Batang Quiapo' star also shares that she is cancer-free

MANILA, Philippines – Miles Ocampo has opened up on her breakup with Elijah Canlas two months after it was publicized.

In a YouTube vlog by Karen Davila uploaded on Thursday, January 11, the actress said that she and Canlas have chosen to leave their issues in 2023.

“Of course, sa isang relationship naman, hindi lang naman isang tao. You [both] have to make it work. So syempre, may mag pagkukulang, but I’m happy na naiwan ‘yung lahat ng issues na ‘yun sa 2023,” she said.

(Of course, in a relationship, it isn’t just one person. You both have to make it work. So, of course, there were some shortcomings, but I’m happy we left all those issues in 2023.)

The two have started talking to each other again as friends and kicked off the new year on good terms.

“Syempre hindi rin naman biro ‘yung mga pinagdaanan namin. ‘Yung mga bagay na kaming dalawa lang ang makakaalam at makakasagot sa isa’t isa, so might as well be friends for now,” Ocampo added.

(Of course, the memories we shared together were serious. There are stuff that only the two of us know and can answer, so might as well be friends for now.)

The Batang Quiapo star also shared that Canlas was her true love, her “first boyfriend,” and her “first everything.”

Davila and Ocampo filmed the vlog at Gener Café in Quezon City, which the latter said was introduced to her by Canlas.

The actress also talked about her career thus far, and her surprise at her recent Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) victory.

Ocampo mentioned that she had only attended the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal in December 2023 as a presenter, so her nomination and her eventual win as Best Supporting Actress in A Family of Two came as a complete surprise.

Ocampo also opened up on her papillary thyroid carcinoma diagnosis. She admitted that she would get easily exhausted while filming for Batang Quiapo. Following her success from the teleserye, the actress had numerous other guestings lined up – all of which she had to cancel to undergo immediate surgery.

“Nalaman ko lang na cancer siya (I only found out it was cancer) after the operation,” the 26-year-old actress shared.

She also had to undergo oral radiation to kill off the remaining cancer cells. Now, however, she is cancer-free.

“I’m cancer-free. But ‘yun na nga, maintenance for life. ‘Yung meds ko, habang buhay na siya (I have to take my meds for life),” she said.

Ocampo and Canlas first publicized their relationship in May 2022. Canlas later revealed in an interview with Ogie Diaz that they had already been together a year before announcing their relationship.

In November 2023, Canlas revealed in an interview with News5 that he and Ocampo had called it quits months ago but have still remained friends.

Ocampo is a 26-year-old actress known for hosting Eat Bulaga!, as well as her role as the young Marites in Batang Quiapo. She recently headlined the 2023 film Missed Connections alongside Chie Filomeno and Kelvin Miranda.

Meanwhile, Canlas stars as Archie Aguerro in the television series Senior High. Just recently, he played Paciano Rizal in the 49th MMFF’s Second Best Picture GomBurZa. – Rappler.com