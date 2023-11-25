LOOK: Paris Hilton welcomes 2nd child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOM OF TWO. Paris Hilton welcomes London, her second child with Carter Reum.

'Thankful for my baby girl,' Hilton writes in a post introducing her daughter London

MANILA, Philippines – Paris Hilton introduced her second child, a baby girl named London, in an Instagram post from Friday, November 25 (Manila time).

Paris shared a photo of matching pink baby clothes with the name “London” stitched onto the shirt, along with a crocheted plushie and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned her post.

The 42-year-old mom of two posted a TikTok video on the same day, where she asked her niece and nephew if they were excited to meet their cousin. Her nephew asked if she really had two babies.

“I have two babies,” Hilton responded.

Earlier this year, Hilton mentioned in her podcast This is Paris that she wanted to name her future daughter London.

“I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said.

In February, Hilton introduced her first child Phoenix Barron to the public on social media. He was born in January through a surrogate.

Hilton tied the knot with her husband Carter Reum in November 2021, nine months after he proposed to the American socialite. She told American media outlet PEOPLE in 2019 that she had known Reum for 15 years before they reconnected during a Thanksgiving dinner.

Hilton is a socialite, businesswoman, actress, and American media personality. She appeared alongside Nicole Richie in the reality television series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. The show ran for five seasons. Hilton is also the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels, one of the largest hotel groups in the world.

Meanwhile, Reum is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist. – Rappler.com