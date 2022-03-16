LOOK: Kim Chiu fangirls over interaction with ITZY’s Yuna

Yuna even stitched the Filipina actress’ 'Swipe' dance cover with her own!

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu had a major fangirl moment when Yuna Shin of K-pop girl group ITZY noticed her dance cover of their song Swipe on Tiktok.

And Yuna didn’t just “notice” Chiu’s effort – Yuna even stitched Chiu’s video with hers and posted it on ITZY’S official Tiktok and Twitter accounts on Wednesday, March 15.

Chiu was quick to share her excitement online, reposting the video on her Instagram with the caption: “LIKE OMG!!!!!! I didn’t believe at first then I checked itzy official tiktok account…. Like…. OMG!!! I cannot breathe!!! Nahimatay ako ng (I fainted for) 5 seconds.”

“@itzy.all.in.us YUNA saw my dance!!??? Can someone pinch me now na! Im shaking with so much joy and excitement!! Hhahaha mejo OA pero legit nga (It’s a bit OA but it’s legit)!!! #TIKTOKduet with ITZY Yuna REALNESS!!!!! #midzy here thank you!!!!❤made my night!!!,” she added.

Kim also took to her Instagram stories to express how happy she was with the unexpected interaction.

“Like mahihimatay nako (It’s like I’m going to faint)!!!! Nasa official twitter din me ng itzy!!! Hala!!!!! (I’m also on ITZY’s official Twitter, oh my!) 😭😭😭😱😍,” she said in one of her stories.

Kim Chiu even trended on Twitter yesterday, with some calling her the luckiest MIDZY or ITZY fan.

FUN FACT: KIM CHIU DID A FULL PROD OF NOT SHY LAST YEAR SO I THINK DASURV SO MUCH NA MANOTICE NI YUNA pic.twitter.com/93FY3oKTUj — mei ⚡ VOLTAGE (@__ryujinloml) March 15, 2022

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Kim also did a Youtube dance cover of ITZY’s “Not Shy.”

“As of now, I stan three K-Pop girl groups! #Blackpink (of course!), #ITZY, and #TWICE,” she wrote in the description.

“So my team and I decided to do a dance cover, For the FIRST TIME here on my channel. Nagkaron ng bunutan (We drew straws) to make it fair and fun. So eto na nabunot ko (So here’s what I got) #ITZY #ITZYNOTSHY #NOTSHY,” she said.

The original Swipe dance cover on TikTok was posted in October 2021 on Chiu’s account, with over 500,000 views as of writing. ITZY’s post, meanwhile, now has 1.7 million views and almost 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Swipe was released in September 2021 as part of ITZY’s first studio album Crazy In Love, which became the best-selling album in the US from September 24 to 30. During its opening week, it also hit the top spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, selling around 26,000 units.

The popular South Korean girl group, by JYP Entertainment, is made up of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.