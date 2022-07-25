LOOK: Nadine Lustre poses nude in daring pictorial at Siargao

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre set the internet abuzz as she flaunted her bare body in a black-and-white nude photo shoot in Siargao.

Photographer Wang Borja shared snapshots of the actress frolicking by the beach in his Instagram account on Saturday, July 23, with the caption, “Let life unfold itself.”

In the first image, Nadine is sitting on the sand at the beach, her left hand demurely covering her bosom. It was then followed by a side-view portrait of the actress with a blurred chest. Finally, the third picture depicts Nadine arching her back in the water.

Nadine has yet to share photos from the shoot on her Instagram page, but the snaps quickly circulated around social media as fans were quick to compliment the actress. In several accounts, Nadine has advocated for body positivity.

In March, Nadine made her movie comeback with the horror-thriller film Greed. In July, she was confirmed to be part of the cast for Mikhail Red’s Deleter, a psychological thriller revolving around “the shady world of online content moderation.” – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern