Mikhail Red to film new thriller ‘Deleter’ starring Nadine Lustre

NADINE LUSTRE. The actress is starring in an upcoming psychological thriller by Mikhail Red.

The film will dive into the shady world of online content moderation

MANILA, Philippines – A new psychological thriller is in the works from filmmaker Mikhail Red, and Nadine Lustre is starring in it.

According to Variety, the film will be called Deleter, and will dive into the shady world of online content moderation as it focuses on a moderator who comes face to face with her past when she sees and deletes a coworker’s suicide video.

It is unclear what Nadine’s role will be, but she will be starring in the film alongside Louise delos Reyes and McCoy de Leon.

The film is written by Mikhail and his brother Nikolas Red. It is produced by Viva Films, with shooting to begin in August. It is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Nadine, who has focused on her music in recent years, recently made her screen comeback in the film Greed, where she starred opposite Diego Loyzaga. The film premiered on Vivamax in April.

It will be her first time to work with Mikhail, whose most recent film Arisaka is currently streaming on Netflix. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553 (landline); 0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-USAP (8727) (Globe/TM); and 0908-639-2672 (Smart/Sun/TNT). For regional helplines, click here.