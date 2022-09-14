LOOK: NCT’s Jeno is 1st K-pop idol to open New York Fashion Week runway show

MANILA, Philippines – NCT member Jeno made history on Wednesday, September 14 (Tuesday, September 13 in the US) as the first K-pop idol to open a New York Fashion Week runway show.

The K-pop idol walked the runway as part of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of New York-based fashion designer Peter Do. On Instagram, Do shared a reel of Jeno’s look for the runway – a black backless ensemble that is cinched with a trailing belt and highlighted by side-slit trousers.

“It was a natural choice to have Jeno open the show,” the designer said in an earlier press release. “Jeno embodies the Peter Do man – multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer.”

Do, who collaborated with Jeno’s agency SM Entertainment, said that other stars from the label are also present in his runway show. Shohei and Eunseok of SM ROOKIES, the label’s pre-debut training team, will also walk the catwalk, while Red Velvet’s Seulgi will attend the event as a special guest.

Prior to the runway show, Jeno also attended the Vogue World event, which was in celebration of Vogue’s 130th anniversary. The idol was seen posing with Sabrina Carpenter, Jared Leto, Elle Goulding, and Dove Cameron, among other attendees.

On his Instagram, Jeno shared a photo with designer Do, saying that “it was really a special [moment].”

Jeno made his debut as a member of NCT DREAM, the third subunit of NCT, in August 2016. – Rappler.com