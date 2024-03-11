IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The 96th Academy Awards is finally here!
Big and rising names from Hollywood gathered on Monday morning, March 11 (Sunday night, March 10 in the US) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA, for the 2024 Oscars.
Arguably one of the biggest events in Hollywood, the Oscars signal the nearing culmination of a months-long awards season. Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb drama by Christopher Nolan, led this year’s nominations with 13 nods. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.
But aside from the winners, audiences also look forward to the Oscars red carpet as their favorite stars arrive in their glitziest and glammed-up ensembles.
Here are some of the celebrities who delivered stunning red carpet looks for Oscars 2024:
Cillian Murphy
Michelle Yeoh
Cynthia Erivo
Bradley Cooper
Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence
Emily Blunt
Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling
Vanessa Hudgens
Zendaya
Jessica Lange
Issa Rae
Lupita Nyong’O
Charlize Theron
Florence Pugh
Olivia Munn
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfield
Jack Quiad
– Rappler.com
