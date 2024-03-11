IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The 96th Academy Awards is finally here!

Big and rising names from Hollywood gathered on Monday morning, March 11 (Sunday night, March 10 in the US) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA, for the 2024 Oscars.

Arguably one of the biggest events in Hollywood, the Oscars signal the nearing culmination of a months-long awards season. Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb drama by Christopher Nolan, led this year’s nominations with 13 nods. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.

But aside from the winners, audiences also look forward to the Oscars red carpet as their favorite stars arrive in their glitziest and glammed-up ensembles.

Here are some of the celebrities who delivered stunning red carpet looks for Oscars 2024:

Cillian Murphy

Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Michelle Yeoh

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Bradley Cooper

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Emma Stone

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Emily Blunt

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Margot Robbie

Photo by Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Ryan Gosling

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Vanessa Hudgens

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Zendaya

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Jessica Lange

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Issa Rae

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Lupita Nyong’O

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Charlize Theron

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Florence Pugh

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Olivia Munn

Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Ariana Grande

Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Hailee Steinfield

Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Jack Quiad

Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

