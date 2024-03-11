Celebrities
IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Rappler.com

RED CARPET. Vanessa Hudgens, who is pregnant, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 10, 2024.

Sarah Meyssonier/REUTERS

Which Oscars 2024 red carpet look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The 96th Academy Awards is finally here! 

Big and rising names from Hollywood gathered on Monday morning, March 11 (Sunday night, March 10 in the US) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA, for the 2024 Oscars. 

Arguably one of the biggest events in Hollywood, the Oscars signal the nearing culmination of a months-long awards season. Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb drama by Christopher Nolan, led this year’s nominations with 13 nods. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.

But aside from the winners, audiences also look forward to the Oscars red carpet as their favorite stars arrive in their glitziest and glammed-up ensembles.

Here are some of the celebrities who delivered stunning red carpet looks for Oscars 2024:

Cillian Murphy
Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS
Michelle Yeoh
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Bradley Cooper
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Emma Stone
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Emily Blunt
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Margot Robbie
Photo by Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS
Ryan Gosling
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Zendaya
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Jessica Lange
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Issa Rae
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Lupita Nyong’O
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Charlize Theron
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Florence Pugh
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Olivia Munn
Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS
Ariana Grande
Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS
Hailee Steinfield
Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
Jack Quiad
Photo by Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

– Rappler.com

