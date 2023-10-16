LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach closes Mark Bumgarner’s show in LA 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The LA show comes after Pia made headlines for her attendance at the Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, where she generated $3.4 million in media impact value

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach never fails to serve major style, and her recent participation in the Los Angeles show of Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner is proof positive.

As Bumgarner’s finale muse for the show, Wurtzbach strutted the catwalk in a black strapless corset gown characterized by a plunging neckline, sheer bodice, and rounded trail.

In an Instagram post, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder praised Bumgarner’s team for the successful event.

“So many beautiful pieces in this new collection,” she wrote. ”I saw how hands-on everyone was to make this show possible and it makes you appreciate every single piece even more.”

She also looked back on her friendship with Bumgarner, saying that she’s been collaborating with him since her Miss Universe days. Wurtzbach said that the designer has been dressing her regularly for huge events.

“It’s very rare that I ask him to change anything because he gets my vibe, what looks good on me,” the beauty queen added.

Bumgarner also expressed his gratitude to Wurtzbach, who flew from the Europe fashion weeks to the United States for his event.

“I’m forever grateful. Love you to the moon and back,” the designer wrote.

Prior to Bumgarner’s show, Wurtzbach also made headlines for her attendance at the Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

According to a report by Women’s Wear Daily, Wurtzbach generated $3.4 million in media impact value for Milan Fashion Week, where she attended the shows of Gucci, Tods, and Bally, among others.

She ranked second among the list of celebrities, following K-pop boy group ENHYPEN. Other Filipino celebrities included in the list are Heart Evangelista and Liza Soberano.

Wurtzbach’s husband, Jeremy Jauncey, also penned a congratulatory post for the beauty queen who underwent a three-year struggle to break into the European fashion industry.

“Despite even as early as this year being told you’d never make it to fashion weeks and your best years were behind you, you did. And you delivered. To a level even we didn’t hope for in our wildest dreams,” Jauncey wrote. – Rappler.com