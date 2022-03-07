Police say death of Thai actress Tangmo an ‘accident’ – reports

Tangmo's mother is also said to have accepted 30 million baht as compensation from the speedboat owner

MANILA, Philippines – Investigation into the death of Thai actress Tangmo, who was found dead in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River in late February, is still ongoing, but police say that it “appears to be an accident based on the evidence.”

According to a report by Bangkok Post on Monday, March 7, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said that the police will learn more about Tangmo’s death when the results of the forensic examination come out “in a couple of days.”

The report added that at least 29 witnesses have been questioned for the investigation, but the police were still collecting evidence and had already instructed investigators to examine witness statements and other related evidence such as phone records and the speed boat’s GPS data.

Tangmo, whose real name is Nida Patcharaveerapong, was found dead on February 26 after a 38-hour search, after she had allegedly fallen off a speed boat.

She was with five companions – her personal manager, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat; the speedboat owner, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit; Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat; CEO of Orisma Technology Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun; and Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn – when the incident happened on February 24.

It was earlier reported that her five companions will face charges for negligence leading to Tangmo’s death and for “providing false witness statements” to the police. Speedboat owner Tanupat and driver Phaiboon have already been issued arrest warrants by the Nonthaburi provincial court on charges of negligence leading to death and illegally operating an unlicensed vessel.

A separate Bangkok Post article, published on Friday, March 5, however, said that Tangmo’s mother, who earlier suspected that foul play had been involved in her daughter’s death, had accepted a 30 million-baht compensation from speedboat owner Tanupat.

The report added that the mother, Panida Siriyuthayothin, said in a television interview that she “completely forgave” both Tanupat and speedboat driver Phaiboon. She denied that her forgiveness was based on the compensation, but insisted that Tanupat was “considerate” and has been apologizing to her ever since the tragedy.

However, the actress’ mother also made it clear that she was disappointed in Tangmo’s other companions in the speedboat, adding that she will not forgive the actress’ manager, Juthasuksawat, for failing to contact her until three days after the incident happened.

Provincial police had earlier confirmed that Tangmo, 37, died by drowning. The autopsy also stated that Tangmo had sand in her lungs, which indicated that she was still breathing when she fell into the river.

Tangmo was a popular TV and film actress. She starred in movies, The Fallen Leaf, Ghost of Mae Nak, and Pard 888; as well as in the series Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence. – Rappler.com