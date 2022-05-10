‘Pipiliin pa rin natin ang Pilipinas’: After elections, celebrities share feelings online

Some say it's time to reconcile, while others are bracing for a bigger fight

MANILA, Philippines – After an eventful and historic campaign season, the 2022 presidential elections is coming to a close, with late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emerging as the presumptive winner.

Many celebrities then took to social media to express their sentiments following the release of the partial and unofficial election results.

Actress Angel Locsin, who supported Vice President Leni Robredo, addressed her fellow “kakampink” volunteers, saying, “I am proud to have fought with you to the very end.” She also told them to stay strong and to keep doing good for others.

“Lumaban tayo hindi para sa isang tao, kundi para sa bayan. Kaya kahit matatapos na ang bilangan, piliin pa rin natin ang bayan. Piliin pa rin natin ang Pilipinas. Patuloy tayong magpakita ng malasakit at kumilos para sa kapwa,” she said.

(We fought not for one person, but for our country. Even if the tallying ends, let’s still choose the country. Let’s still choose the Philippines. Let’s continue to show compassion and work for each other.)

“Ipinagdarasal ko na darating rin ang araw na makikita natin ang Pilipinas na minimithi. Taas noo (I pray that one day we will see the Philippines that we love. Hold your head high),” she added. Locsin also thanked Robredo for inspiring her.

Actress and TV host Alex Gonzaga tweeted about coming together: “Sana ay tapusin na ang bangayan dahil lahat naman tayo magkababayan (I hope the fighting ends because all of us are countrymen). God bless the Philippines!”

Alex’s sister Toni is one of Marcos’ biggest supporters.

Sana ay tapusin na ang bangayan dahil lahat naman tayo magkababayan. God bless the Philippines! 🇵🇭🙏🏼✌🏼 — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) May 9, 2022

In a separate tweet, Alex also wrote that she hoped that all those who were involved in disagreements and disputes will now reconcile.

Sana lahat ng nag-away magkabati na. 🙏🏼😁 — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) May 9, 2022

Singer Janno Gibbs, a vocal supporter of Robredo, penned a poem. Its lines include: “What matters is we stood our ground and rocked the nation, courage found. Let history be [the] judge and jury of who was [truly] meant and worthy.”

Singer Daryl Ong congratulated his fellow “UniTeam” supporters by singing the “Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha” anthem of the Marcos and Sara Duterte tandem.

Former child star John Manalo called the results horrible and disgusting, and went on a tirade over how the country’s education system allegedly conditioned the citizens’ minds into being manipulated.

“Ang mga mangmang ay mananatiling mangmang. Ang mga mahihirap ay mananatiling mahihirap. Ang mga mayayaman ay mas lalong yayaman,” he wrote. (The ignorant will remain ignorant. The poor will remain poor. But the rich will only get richer.)

Actor Romnick Sarmenta, meanwhile, urged his followers to have strength and continue fighting as there were still “sensible Filipinos.”

Hindi po mahirap mahalin ang Pilipinas. Maraming kabataan ang nag alay ng buhay para sa inang bayan.



Hindi po mahirap maging Pilipino. Maraming mabuti at matino.



Marami lang ding hindi marunong magpakatao at gumagawa ng mali.

Nagkakaisa sila.



Tayo din.

Kapit, Pilipino. — Romnick Sarmenta #LeniKiko2022 (@Relampago1972) May 9, 2022

Gab Valenciano, a staunch supporter of the Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tandem, shared a photo from Robredo’s speech early morning of Tuesday, May 10. “We are behind you, [Leni Robredo]. We are millions. Laban (Fight),” he wrote.

Host Bianca Gonzalez emphasized the importance of democracy, telling her followers to continue fighting for what is right for the Philippines.

She also encouraged others to continue fighting disinformation, calling it the biggest threat to the Philippines’ democracy and society.

Ang demokrasya 🇵🇭 Kaya't patuloy nating protektahan at pahalagahan ang ating kalayaan na pinaglaban ng mga nauna sa atin, wag natin balewalain.



Lahat tayo mahal ang ating bansa, kaya sa abot ng ating makakaya, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagtindig para sa ikabubuti ng isa't isa. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 10, 2022

We need to continue to fight against the biggest threat to our democracy and society: DISINFORMATION.



Di ko alam kung paano, kung gaano katagal, at oo nakakapanghina ng loob, pero kung sama sama tayo, we stand a chance. Kailangan natin labanan para sa mga susunod na henerasyon. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 10, 2022

Musician Ely Buendia, who also supported Robredo, tweeted a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi about despair and truth.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants, and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall,” it read.

Which celebrities do you share sentiments with? – Rappler.com