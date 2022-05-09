LOOK: PH celebrities cast votes in 2022 polls

From left to right: celebrities Francine Diaz; Kathryn Bernardo with sister Kaye and mother Min; and Jasmine Curtis-Smith show inked fingernails after voting in the 2022 Philippine elections

Local stars also urge their supporters to exercise their right to vote

MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipino celebrities on Monday, May 9, cast their votes for the 2022 national elections.

Among the celebrities who arrived early in the voting precincts were Jolina Magdangal, Kathryn Bernardo, Heart Evangelista, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Mariel Padilla. After voting, the stars took to social media to share their experience and encourage their fans to also exercise their right to vote.

Kathryn Bernardo was accompanied by her mother Min and sister Kaye when she voted.

Jolina Magdangal and husband Rivermaya frontman Mark Escueta penned a letter to their children, Pele and Vika, after casting their votes. “Ito ang aming resibo na kami ni Papa ay tumindig, pinaglaban at pinanindigan ang inyong magandang kinabukasan,” they wrote. (This is our proof that your Papa and I fought for a good future for you.)

Mariel Padilla finished voting as early as 7 in the morning, saying that she got emotional while voting for her husband, senatorial candidate Robin Padilla.

Heart Evangelista cast her vote with husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero. Escudero is seeking a Senate comeback.

Senatorial hopeful Sorsogon governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero casts his vote at Buhatan Integrated School in Sorsogon City on Monday, May 9 with his wife Heart Evangelista. Sorsogon province has 542,245 registered voters. By @RhaydzBarcia @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/iEReIZPMyo — inday espina varona (@indayevarona) May 8, 2022

Jasmine Curtis-Smith wrote that her vote is for the children. She also encouraged her followers: “be involved in [any way] you can in our communities. Whether loud and big or small and quietly.”

Maris Racal said that she went to the voting precinct as early as 6 in the morning. She also reminded fellow voters to shade their ballots properly and check their receipts.

6am club! first time ko to 😭

shade properly and check your receipts! pic.twitter.com/R8nS9VH2Vm — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) May 8, 2022

First-time voter Francine Diaz uploaded a selfie doing a finger heart, saying that the youth are the country’s future. Addressing her fellow teens, the young actress implored them to choose a leader who cares for their countrymen.

Jake Ejercito shared a photo of his inked finger.



More celebrities are expected to vote, with precincts nationwide scheduled to close at 7 pm. – Rappler.com