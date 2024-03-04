Jaclyn Jose’s relatives, friends pay tribute to actress: ‘Her life itself was her greatest obra maestra’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jaclyn is remembered by many as a kind colleague and talented actress

MANILA, Philippines – Friends, relatives, and celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to beloved showbiz icon Jaclyn Jose.

Jose, whose real name is Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, passed away on Saturday, March 2 due to myocardial infarction or heart attack. Her death was confirmed by her management PPL Entertainment and daughter, actress Andi Eigenmann on Monday, March 4.

In a press conference, Eigenmann praised her late mother, saying that the actress’ “undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, through her grandchildren, and the many lives she’s touched.”

“She herself, her life itself, was her greatest obra maestra,” she added.

Other celebrities also took to social media to share kind words about Jose.

Dimples Romana said that the industry had “lost another true icon” with Jose’s passing. She also recalled how the veteran star helped her hone her skills as an actress.

“I remember all the laughter, the lessons you generously taught me as a young actor back when we were shooting this movie in 2001 and for our May Minamahal remake,” she wrote.

Kylie Padilla said that she was “still crying” as she recalled her moments with Jose, whom she worked with in the GMA series Bolera.

“We talked about motherhood, life, and love. I loved your energy…. Thank you for being mom to me but also being a friend to me,” she said.

Alden Richards, who worked with Jose in the 2013 series Mundo Mo’y Akin and the Filipino adaptation of Start-Up, shared that his “heart aches like a son who lost his mom.”

Jake Ejercito, the father of Jose’s granddaughter Ellie, shared a throwback photo of Jose and Ellie.

Gladys Reyes shared a throwback video with the late Jose, which was taken during the filming of their final movie together, Apag. Reyes added that she has worked with the award-winning actress since she was only nine years old.

“Nabawasan na naman ng isang magaling at de kalibreng aktor ang industriya,” she said.

(The industry has lost another talented actor.)

Liza Diño said that Jose’s death was “heartbreaking” and that she “can’t accept the fact that [Jose] is no longer with us.” The former FDCP chairman shared that Jose had been her mentor and constant source of support and encouragement.

“Philippine Cinema has lost an icon, and we are all mourning your passing as it feels like it happened all too soon,” she added.

Ice Seguerra shared that he was in disbelief with Jose’s sudden passing. “Thank you for your kindness,” his caption read.

Rita Avila penned a message to Jose, saying that she was glad that they were able to work together for the last time. “No more worries and loneliness now, Jane,” she added.

Gardo Versoza also shared a throwback photo with Jose, saying that it was painful to say goodbye to the actress. “Mahal na mahal kita (I love you so much),” he wrote.

Ai-ai delas Alas wrote that the industry had lost another of its greatest stars. “It’s an honor na makasama kita kahit isang beses lang sa Cinemalaya (to have worked with you if only once through a Cinemalaya film).

Ara Mina expressed her shock at Jose’s sudden death, recalling that they had just been talking two weeks ago and were even making plans with each other last week.

“I’ve worked with you since I was 15 mula sa ‘The Flor Contempacion Story,’ ‘Prinsesa ng Banyera’ at itong ginagawa natin na ‘Poon’ movie…. Maraming salamat sa iyong contribution sa industriya. Maraming salamat sa magandang alaala at pakikipagkaibigan mo samin na katrabaho mo,” she wrote.

(I’ve worked with you since I was 15, from The Flor Contempacion Story, Prinsesa ng Banyera, and this film we’re working on, Poon. Thank you for all your contributions to the industry. Thank you for the good memories and the friendship you’ve given your colleagues.)

Jose starred in numerous acclaimed films and television series, including The Flor Contemplacion Story, Patay na si Hesus, and Kalel, 15. In 2016, she made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian star to win best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her leading turn as a matriarch and meth dealer in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa.

She also had three Gawad Urian best actress nods for her roles in Takaw Tukso (1987), Itanong Mo Sa Buwan (1989), and Sarong Banggi (2006). Her last role was as Chief Dolores Espinas in the series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. – Rappler.com