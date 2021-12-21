‘Sex and the City’ stars react to Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have broken their silence after co-star Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big on the HBO series, was accused of sexual assault by two women.

The three women released a joint statement on social media on Tuesday, December 21, saying that they were “deeply saddened to hear the allegations” against Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they wrote, signing off with their names.

The statement comes shortly after Noth was booted from CBS’ The Equalizer following the allegations. Noth was also removed from his Peleton ads and was dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one woman claimed that Noth raped her in 2004 in Los Angeles, while the other woman said she was raped in 2015 in New York.

Noth has denied the claims, saying that the accusations made against him are “categorically false.” He said the encounters with both women were consensual and he didn’t cross any line.

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of being “drunk on set” when they guest-starred on Law & Order, saying that he was “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon play Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York respectively on HBO Max’s new series And Just Like That… Noth, 67, is best known for playing the on and off romantic interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s writer character Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City TV series and movie.

In Just Like That, which premiered on HBO Max last week, the first episode finds Mr. Big happily married to Bradshaw before suffering a heart attack while exercising, and dying. – Rappler.com