Criminal complaint filed vs model accused of foiled sexual assault on Cianne Dominguez

The father of 'It's Showtime' host Cianne Dominguez asks for prayers for his daughter, who he says has been left traumatized by the incident

Trigger warning: Sexual assault

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) announced on Friday, April 12, that a criminal complaint has been filed against male model Shervey Torno after It’s Showtime host Cianne Dominguez accused him of foiled sexual assault.

On the evening of Thursday, April 11, Dominguez, whose real name is Tricia Anne Florendo, was reportedly waiting for an elevator at her apartment building when she spotted Torno seated at the lobby area. The two entered the elevator, with Dominguez headed to the 8th floor, and Torno to the 11th.

When Dominguez got off the elevator on the 8th floor, Torno followed her and walked towards the unit at the end of the hall. After Dominguez hurriedly entered her own unit, through her peephole, she saw Torno standing outside her door.

“Upon opening the door slightly, the suspect said, ‘Anong Facebook mo ‘te? ang ganda mo [kasi] (What’s your Facebook? You’re beautiful),” the police report said.

The suspect then put his hand around the victim’s waist, and said, “Pa-kiss nga (Give me a kiss),’” the police report added.

Dominguez then managed to push Torno away and sought help from the security guard at the lobby, who apprehended the 25-year-old male model.

Torno was brought to Kamuning Police Station 10. The QCPD said that Torno “will be charged with Foiled Sexual Assault before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.”

Quezon City police chief Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said they have assured Dominguez that the suspect will be held accountable. He urged the public to also report such incidents immediately so ensure that those responsible will be put behind bars.

“Magdoble ingat tayo sa lahat ng oras at ireport agad ang ganitong mga pangyayari. Tinitiyak ng QCPD sa biktima na pagbabayaran ng suspek ang kanyang ginawa dahil walang puwang dito sa ating lungsod ang mga ganitong klaseng tao,” Maranan said.

(Let’s be extra careful at all times and report incidents like this immediately. The QCPD has assured the victim that the suspect will pay for what he did because our city does not have space for people like him.)

Dominguez’s father had also spoken up about the incident in a Facebook post on the evening of Thursday, April 11. He asked for prayers for his daughter as she had been left traumatized by the incident.

As of writing, Dominguez has yet to issue her own statement on the matter. – Rappler.com