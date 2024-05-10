Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan file cyber libel complaint vs Cristy Fermin

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta and her husband, former senator Kiko Pangilinan, filed a cyber libel complaint against showbiz talk show host Cristy Fermin on Friday, May 10, before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the couple’s legal counsel, Cuneta and Pangilinan decided to file the complaints as they say they have been subjected to “humiliation and ridicule” after Fermin spread malicious statements against them.

“Ms. Fermin cannot invoke the right to free speech as a shield to freely make slanderous statements and evade the consequences of such actions,” BSR Law said in its statement.

“Our clients have held their silence long enough but the repeated attacks online made against their family are totally unacceptable. It is about time to make her answerable for her criminal behavior,” the firm continued.

Cuneta and Pangilinan’s legal counsel added that it trusts that the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City will resolve the case as soon as possible.

On the Friday, May 10 episode of Cristy FerMinute, Fermin acknowledged all the cyber libel cases that have been filed against her thus far, stating that she understands where they are coming from, but can’t say anything else yet.

“Talagang tumataas ang mga libel, ng mga demandahan. From Sarah Lahbati, to Bea Alonzo, Sharon Cuneta na ang kasunod. Sino po kaya ang susunod, si Julia Roberts na? Basta, naiintindihan natin kung saan sila nagmumula. Wala pa po ako masasabi. Wala pa kaming impormasyon na tinatanggap, basta naiintindihan natin ito. Kasama po ‘yan sa trabaho natin bilang mamamahayag,” she said.

(The libel complaints, lawsuits are coming. From Sarah Lahbati, to Bea Alonzo, and now Sharon Cuneta. Who’s next, Julia Roberts? We understand where they’re coming from. I can’t say anything yet. We haven’t received any information yet, but we understand. That’s part of our job as journalists.)

This comes just days after actress Bea Alonzo filed her own cyber libel complaints against Fermin, Ogie Diaz, and their program co-hosts.

Alonzo mentioned in her complaint affidavit that Fermin and Diaz had discussed on their talk show baseless, false and damaging information about the actress that had come from a mystery basher. The two had allegedly continued to defame Alonzo in their columns and shows. – Rappler.com