‘Reality check’: Sharon Cuneta sets record straight on relationship with Gabby Concepcion

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 12, to set the record straight on her relationship with her ex-husband and former on-screen partner Gabby Concepcion.

Cuneta, who is now married to former senator Kiko Pangilinan, clarified to fans of her love team with Concepcion that she and her ex-husband live separate lives and will not be getting back together.

“Reality check: We have not been in touch since our last concert, we do not talk, text, see each other. We are living totally separate lives and whatever has been going on in mine, he has absolutely nothing to do with, and vice-versa,” Cuneta wrote.

She shared that while Concepcion will always be a part of her life as they are parents to her eldest daughter KC, they separated in 1987 because they have very little in common.

Cuneta also bared that Dear Heart, her reunion concert with Concepcion, could be the last time fans will catch the former couple together “for a long time or even ever,” citing complications between their respective parties. The 57-year-old admitted that it was difficult for them to communicate and agree on certain matters.

“It’s just too complicated when our parties – and we – just somehow cannot communicate and agree on certain things both work-related and not. My team and I have gone above and beyond for him so that Dear Heart could be brought to you, our beloved fans,” Cuneta continued.

The megastar also called on those spewing hatred toward her children to leave them out of it.

“‘Di sila kasali dito (They aren’t involved here), so I beg you, please stay away from them and leave them in peace. This kind of treatment you give my children is evil and so unwarranted,” she said.

Cuneta even admitted that there are times when she wishes she had never married both Pangilinan and Concepcion in the first place so her four children would not have to bear the brunt of their “Mama’s complicated life.”

“I beg you to please let them be and leave them alone. Thank you so very much for your understanding. God bless us all,” Cuneta ended.

Cuneta and Concepcion wed in 1984 and welcomed their daughter KC together in 1985. The two parted ways in 1987.

The singer-actress later married Pangilinan in 1996, with whom she shares three kids: Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.

Meanwhile, Concepcion married Genevieve Yatco Gonzales in 2004. The couple has two daughters, Samantha and Savannah. – Rappler.com