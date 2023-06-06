Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up – reports

The two musicians were first rumored to be dating in early May

MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy have reportedly called it quits, a month after they were first rumored to be dating.

US media reported the split on Tuesday, June 6.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved,” PEOPLE wrote.

Citing an unnamed source, Entertainment Tonight shared the reason behind the split: “They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.”

ET added that Swift’s friends weren’t surprised that the new romance fell through since the “Anti-Hero” singer also got out of a long-term relationship this year, adding that her friends only wanted “what’s best for [Taylor.]”

Swift and Healy first sparked dating rumors in early May when The 1975 singer was in attendance for several Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. The two were also spotted in public together several times, hanging out with Swift’s friends and relatives.

When speculations about the Swift and Healy’s budding romance started circulating in May, US media have mentioned that the two “dated, very briefly” almost 10 years ago but the “timings just didn’t work out.” The two musicians were first linked in 2014.

Neither representatives for Swfit and Healy’s camp have addressed the news.

Swift previously dated Joe Alwyn for six years, while Healy last dated singer FKA Twigs. – Rappler.com