Zack Tabudlo breaks silence on Moira dela Torre: ‘I was there for a friend who needed my help’

Trigger warning: mention of suicide

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Zack Tabuldo has spoken up on the allegations that he is involved in the separation of Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 31, Tabudlo began by detailing how his friendship with Dela Torre started, recalling that he first met the estranged couple and their team in January 2022 for their collaboration on the song “Iba.” He then said that in March 2022, Dela Torre became a guest on his tour, which led them to being close.

“At this time, I had already created a friendship with her, her friends, and team. At this time as well, her team and group of friends would sleep over and make music together in their house, which I later then became a part of. We all made music together, spent a lot of amazing time, and most importantly built such an amazing relationship with the circle,” he wrote.

Tabudlo also got personal on how much he treasured the friendship he had formed with Dela Torre, saying that their group of friends made him “believe that [he was] loved” during a tough time in his life. “That circle, especially Moira, became my family. I would break down to them almost every night during those times because I found that safety and that protection from them,” he said.

The singer went on that it was their circle of friends who stood by Dela Torre’s side when they found out about her separation with Hernandez: “We were all then leaning into protecting her and giving all of the love she needed.”

“We were all just present for her,” he continued. “We would do anything to make her happy and give her company, but it was also months of breaking down, traumas, trust issues, and Moira was just not well.”

The musician shared that their closeness then sparked cheating accusations. The rumors took a toll on Tabudlo’s mental health, with him admitting that he had even tried to take his own life.

“I was there for a friend who needed my help and I wanted to give that protection and support that she gave me when I needed it, but that’s not what everyone saw and what everyone knew,” he wrote. “I kept quiet but it all became too heavy for me.”

Sharing a photo of him in a hospital bed, Tabudlo revealed that he was unresponsive for a while before he woke up in the emergency room. “I gave up. I couldn’t take it and I committed suicide. But thank God, he gave me another chance.”

He thanked his family, closest friends, and fans who supported his music, saying that he was in a “better mental state now.” He also left a message for Dela Torre, describing her as the strongest person he had ever met in his whole life. “I look up to her so much. She’s selfless, strong, caring, and so loving to the people around her. And I adore her with all my heart,” he said.

Tabudlo made the statement following the post of songwriter Lolito Go, who alluded that Tabudlo was the third party in the breakup of Dela Torre and Hernandez.

Dela Torre slammed the cheating allegations on two accounts. “It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on,” she said.

Dela Torre and Hernandez were married in January 2019 and announced their split in May 2022. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health, through the National Center for Mental Health, has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553, which is a Luzon-wide, toll-free landline number, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe and TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart and Sun subscribers.