Filipino-American director Kayla Abuda Galang’s short film wins top prize at Sundance

‘When You Left Me At The Boulevard’ wins the Short Film Grand Jury Prize, potentially qualifying for the 2024 Oscars

MANILA, Philippines – When You Left Me On That Boulevard, a short film by Filipino-American filmmaker Kayla Abuda Galang, was awarded the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, USA.

The win potentially qualifies the film to compete in the 2024 Oscars race as the Sundance Film Festival is regularly among the Academy Awards’ qualifying festivals for short films.

When You Left Me On That Boulevard is set in 2006 and tells the story of a teenager who gets high with her cousins before joining a truly Filipino-American Thanksgiving gathering, complete with gossiping titas, food, and Magic Sing.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.

Kayla, who was born in Olongapo City and raised in California and Texas, is known for exploring themes of home and identity in her work.

Her previous short films, Learning Tagalog With Kayla (2021) and Joan on the Phone (2016) both screened at the SXSW festival.

Kayla is currently working on two feature films: ’06-’07, and On Earth as it is in Heaven. – Rappler.com