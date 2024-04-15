Filipino drama ‘The Gospel of the Beast’ wins Best Feature Film in Vietnam int’l film fest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dayoc's 'The Gospel of The Beast' is also the only Filipino-produced film in the Southeast Asian Section

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – According to Zamboangueño filmmaker Sheron Dayoc, seeing his work The Gospel of The Beast win the Golden Star for Best Feature Film at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) in Vietnam was “unexpected.”

Having been on a seven-year hiatus from filmmaking prior to this victory, Dayoc did not expect to win the highest honor during awards night on Saturday, April 13, he told Rappler in an online interview.

“Madami rin kasing magaganda na galing sa mamamalaking film festivals (There were many other great films from big festivals),” he said, citing the Berlin, Locarno, Busan, and San Sebastian International Film Festivals.

Besides the Golden Star, the The Gospel of The Beast also bagged the HIFF’s Young Critics Award.



The film is a coming-of-age drama based on the story of a hired killer for a vigilante group in the southern Philippines. It is the only Filipino-produced film in the Southeast Asian Section.

“It’s a big deal to win kasi super competitive ng section (because it’s a super competitive section),” he said, adding that some of the other films had high budgets.

The Golden Star award came with a cash prize of VND120 million ($5,000). The jury members for the Southeast Asian competitions included Hoanh Cam Giang, Minh Nguyen-Vo, Le Thanh Son Dao Ba Son, Oliver Pere, Wahyunu Hadi, Janice Chua, Pham Hong Anh, and Bao Nguyen.

Former Film Development Council of the Philippines Director Liza Dino-Seguerra posted a congratulatory message online, mentioning that Gospel, helmed by Southern Lantern Studios, was supported by the Film Philippines International Coproduction Fund during her term as agency head.

“I am humbled to have witnessed the fruition of this feature project from its development way back in 2018 when we discussed it during an ASEAN event in KL, Malaysia hanggang sa pagbuo ng pelikula (until the film was fully done) in 2022. Super well-deserved win,” Seguerra stated.

Dayoc also shared the honors with Southern Lantern Studios’ co-producers Sonny Calvento and Arden Rod Condez, and the team whom he worked closely with the past two years.

Dayoc posted early Monday morning, April 15, upon his return to Manila: “This recognition serves as a personal reminder to continually challenge oneself and seek knowledge amid the film industry’s challenges…. Ultimately, despite the industry facing its most challenging times, we remain hopeful that we can continue to craft meaningful stories, cultivating a culture that advocates for a more compassionate society.”

Dayoc was not the only Filipino who featured in the festival. Filipino actress Liza Soberano was also a HIFF judge for a different section. She posted on her Instagram account: “So thrilled and honored to have served as a jury member for the first ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival. Was such an amazing showcase of talented filmmakers from all over the world! Truly so inspired to continue working in an industry that encourages freedom of expression and challenges the way we think. Congratulations to all winners!” – Rappler.com