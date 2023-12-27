FULL LIST: Winners, 2023 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of actors, filmmakers, and films were crowned at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal, held on Wednesday, December 27, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

“The MMFF has always been committed to promoting and recognizing the remarkable talent and artistry of our filmmakers. We are proud to say that this roster of films has once again showcased the diversity and richness of our cinematic landscape,” MMFF Executive Chairman and MMDA Deputy Chairman Frisco S. San Juan, Jr. said during the opening remarks.

Instead of the usual eight films, a total of 10 films went head to head for the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal’s awards this year.

The Zig Dulay-directed Firefly starring Alessandra de Rossi and Euwenn Mikaell was named Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Mikaell also took home the Best Child Performer award under Firefly.

Meanwhile, Pepe Diokno’s GomBurZa garnered the highest number of accolades, collecting a total of seven awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Float: When I Met You in Tokyo

Best Child Performer: Euwenn Mikaell, Firefly

Best Sound: Melvin Q. Rivera and Louie Boy Bauson, GomBurZa

Best Score: Von de Guzman, Mallari

Best Original Theme Song: “Finggah Lickin,” Becky & Badette

Best Visual Effects: Gaspar Mangarin, Mallari

Best Production Design: Ericson Navarro, GomBurZa

Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino, K(Ampon)

Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa

Gender Sensitivity: Becky & Badette

Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Lily Monteverde

Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award: GomBurZa

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence: When I Met You in Tokyo

Best Screenplay: Angeli Atienza, Firefly

Best Director: Pepe Diokno, GomBurZa

Best Supporting Actress: Miles Ocampo, Family of Two

Best Supporting Actor: JC Santos, Mallari

Best Actor: Cedrick Juan, GomBurZa

Best Actress: Vilma Santos, When I Met You in Tokyo

4th Best Picture: When I Met You in Tokyo

3rd Best Picture: Mallari

2nd Best Picture: GomBurZa

Best Picture: Firefly

MMFF kicked off on December 25 and will run until January 7, 2024 in more than a hundred theaters nationwide. – Rappler.com