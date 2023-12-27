FULL LIST: Winners, 2023 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A new set of actors, filmmakers, and films were crowned at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal, held on Wednesday, December 27, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
“The MMFF has always been committed to promoting and recognizing the remarkable talent and artistry of our filmmakers. We are proud to say that this roster of films has once again showcased the diversity and richness of our cinematic landscape,” MMFF Executive Chairman and MMDA Deputy Chairman Frisco S. San Juan, Jr. said during the opening remarks.
Instead of the usual eight films, a total of 10 films went head to head for the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal’s awards this year.
The Zig Dulay-directed Firefly starring Alessandra de Rossi and Euwenn Mikaell was named Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Mikaell also took home the Best Child Performer award under Firefly.
Meanwhile, Pepe Diokno’s GomBurZa garnered the highest number of accolades, collecting a total of seven awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Best Float: When I Met You in Tokyo
- Best Child Performer: Euwenn Mikaell, Firefly
- Best Sound: Melvin Q. Rivera and Louie Boy Bauson, GomBurZa
- Best Score: Von de Guzman, Mallari
- Best Original Theme Song: “Finggah Lickin,” Becky & Badette
- Best Visual Effects: Gaspar Mangarin, Mallari
- Best Production Design: Ericson Navarro, GomBurZa
- Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino, K(Ampon)
- Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza, GomBurZa
- Gender Sensitivity: Becky & Badette
- Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda Memorial Award: Lily Monteverde
- Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award: GomBurZa
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence: When I Met You in Tokyo
- Best Screenplay: Angeli Atienza, Firefly
- Best Director: Pepe Diokno, GomBurZa
- Best Supporting Actress: Miles Ocampo, Family of Two
- Best Supporting Actor: JC Santos, Mallari
- Best Actor: Cedrick Juan, GomBurZa
- Best Actress: Vilma Santos, When I Met You in Tokyo
- 4th Best Picture: When I Met You in Tokyo
- 3rd Best Picture: Mallari
- 2nd Best Picture: GomBurZa
- Best Picture: Firefly
MMFF kicked off on December 25 and will run until January 7, 2024 in more than a hundred theaters nationwide. – Rappler.com
