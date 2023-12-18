A guide to the 10 entries for MMFF 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch one (or all 10) of these movies starting Christmas Day in your nearest cinema

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is set to make its return to Philippine cinemas with a new slate of movies that Filipino audiences can enjoy this holiday season.

For the first time in MMFF history, this year’s edition will feature 10 films instead of the usual eight. These movies range from historical dramas, romantic comedies, and horror flicks. Bookmark this list as your guide to navigating MMFF this year:

G-rated movies

Penduko

Komik icon Pedro Penduko hits the silver screen with Matteo Guidicelli playing the titular protagonist in the movie suited for all ages. Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, the upcoming movie portrays Pedro Penduko as a timid “wimp” raised in the US. Upon his father’s death, he embarks on a trip to the Philippines, where he joins a secret organization, discovers his powers, and fights against evil forces.

Family of Two

In this Nuel Naval film, Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards play a single mother and worried son, respectively. Richards’ character seeks to find Cuneta’s character a partner after she had been widowed. The family-centered film is expected to be a tear-jerker for audiences of all ages, as the protagonists go through challenges and journeys together.

PG-rated movies

Becky and Badette

Starring Pokwang and Eugene Domingo, this comedy film directed by Jun Lana is expected to get a lot of laughs from all watchers. The titular best friends send us on a chuckle-inducing trip as they accidentally go viral by making up stories about a high school batchmate.

Broken Heart’s Trip

This LGBTQ+ comedy takes place in a reality show giving brokenhearted gay people a chance to move on from their pasts by traveling across the Philippines. Led by actor Christian Bables, this Lemuel Lorca-directed movie has high stakes in its reality show: don’t fall in love, and you’ll get one million pesos.

Firefly

GMA’s biggest film of the year comes in the form of a fantasy movie directed by Zig Dulay. Firefly revolves around a son finding an island of fireflies with the hopes of wishing that his mother comes back to life. The heartwarming film has an ensemble cast including top GMA stars such as Alessandra de Rossi, Dingdong Dantes, Cherry Pie Picache, and Miguel Tanfelix.

Gomburza

Pepe Diokno brings forth a retelling of Mariano Gomes, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, the three Catholic priests that were executed by the Spanish during Spain’s colonial period in the Philippines. The historical drama is expected to spark more conversations on Philippine history as well as send watchers in a stir of emotions. Gomburza stars Cedrick Juan, Dante Rivero, and Enchong Dee.

Rewind

Reel-to-real couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera reunite in a Mae Cruz-Alviar movie years after their marriage. In this movie, DongYan play husband and wife in a marriage on the verge of being broken. However, after a shocking death, the couple are given the chance to turn back time to make things between them right.

When I Met You In Tokyo

Speaking of reunions, this Rommel Penesa and Conrado Peru-directed movie serves as a reunion for veteran actors Vilma Santos-Recto and Christopher de Leon. Written by famed screenwriter Suzette Doctolero, When I Met You in Tokyo tells a story about two elderly workers with vastly different views on love. Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi play the younger versions of the protagonists in their first movie together.

R-rated movies

Mallari

The first movie to be distributed by Warner Bros Philippines stars Piolo Pascual in this real-life serial killer horror film. Pascual plays three different characters across three eras, but audiences can expect his main role to be that of Juan Severino Mallari, the 19th-century Catholic priest known as the Philippines’ first serial killer. Given the horrific nature of the film’s premise, audiences below 13 years old are restricted from watching the film.

(K)Ampon

This horror movie marks Derek Ramsay’s return to acting. With on-screen partner Beauty Gonzales, they play Clark and Eileen, a childless couple who encounter an orphan that simply shows up at their door, waiting to be taken care of. While initially being seen as a blessing, this orphan proves to wreak havoc on the lives of Clark and Eileen.

MMFF is the country’s largest and most popular film festival. The 2023 edition will run from December 25 until January 7, 2024 in more than a hundred theaters nationwide. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern