LOOKBACK: Who won the most best actress and actor awards in MMFF?

MANILA, Philippines – For actors, directors, and filmmakers, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has provided a platform to bring their creative visions to life and showcase their talents.

On Wednesday night, December 27, the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal will be held at the New Frontier Theater, Cubao, Quezon City.

Veteran director Chito Roño is the chairperson of the board of jurors for 2023, while award-winning actress Lorna Tolentino is the vice chair, entertainment news site PEP reported.

Other members of the board are director and screenwriter Jose Javier Reyes, director Mike Sandejas, cinematographer Lee Briones Meily, writer and director Tara Illenberger, actor Raymond Francisco, and entertainment editor and PEP Troika columnist Jerry Olea.

They are also joined by Finance Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan, Metro Manila Development Authority Undersecretary Frisco San Juan, and Manuel L. Quezon University School of Graduate Studies Dean Jaime Ang.

As we wait for the winners of this year’s edition, Rappler listed the stars who have earned the most MMFF best actor and actress awards through the years.

Best actress

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor holds the record for the most best actress awards in the MMFF, bagging a total of seven. She first secured recognition for her acting prowess in the film Ina Ka Ng Anak Mo in 1979.

The other entries where she won best actress awards are Thy Womb, Muling Umawit ang Puso, Ang Totoong Buhay ni Pacita M., Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina?, Bulaklak sa City Jail, and Himala.

Aunor is followed by the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano with five best actress awards for the following films:

Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Bahay Kubo: A Pinoy Mano Po!

Filipinas

Nasaan ang Puso

Meanwhile, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos has four awards. Some of her film projects which allowed her to win MMFF best actress awards are Mano po III: My Love, Imortal, Karma, and Burlesk Queen.

This 2023, Santos is returning to the MMFF with another veteran actor Christopher de Leon for When I Met You In Tokyo.

Amy Austria also joins the list of celebrities with the most MMFF best actress awards. She starred in the MMFF entries Trudis Liit, Bubble’s Ativan Gang, and Brutal.

In 2019, Aunor, Soriano, Santos, and Austria were given the MMFF Hall of Fame Awards.

Best actor

Since the MMFF began, Christopher de Leon has been awarded best actor seven times. The film festival recognized him for his excellence in the following entries:

Magkaibigan

Mano po III: My Love

Bulaklak ng Maynila

Nasaan Ang Puso?

Imortal

Haplos

Ganito kami noon…Paano kayo ngayon?

Coming in second is Anthony Alonzo with three best actor awards. The late actor’s noteworthy movies are Anak Badjao, Moises Padilla Story: The Missing Chapter, and Bago Kumalat ang Kamandag.

Alonzo and De Leon were among the MMFF Hall of Fame awardees in 2019.

Other stars with at least two best actor awards are Eric Quizon, Derek Ramsay, Comedy King Dolphy, Aga Muhlach, and Cesar Montano.

– Rappler.com