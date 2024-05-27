Rappler Talk Entertainment: Oscar-winning producer Charles Wessler on new film set in the Philippines

Academy Award-winning producer Charles Wessler visits Rappler HQ to discuss his upcoming film set in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Known for producing films There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, and Green Book, Academy Award-winning Hollywood producer Charles Wessler certainly knows a thing or two about making movies.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, the Oscar-winning producer sits down with Rappler multimedia producer Cara Angeline Oliver to discuss his career in Hollywood, and his upcoming romantic comedy set to be shot in the Philippines.

Watch this episode here on Monday, May 27 at 8 pm or catch the livestream on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook channels. – Rappler.com