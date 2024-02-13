All-arounders! A look at BLACKPINK’s solo activities outside of music 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lisa has just been announced as a cast member of the third season of the Hollywood series 'The White Lotus'

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, February 13, it was reported that Lisa of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK would be making her acting debut in the third season of the dark comedy series The White Lotus.

The series takes place in The White Lotus resort chain, where dark truths emerge as its rich guests and employees continue to interact with each other. While Lisa’s role on the show has yet to be revealed, The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere in 2025.

As Lisa isn’t the first BLACKPINK member to venture into activities outside of making music, it’s safe to say that the whole group has proven to be true all-arounders. So, let’s look back on the solo non-music activities Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé have prided themselves in through the years!

Lisa

Aside from her upcoming acting gig in the third season of The White Lotus, Lisa’s non-music activities include her stint at Crazy Horse Paris, a cabaret in France that regularly holds sultry performances featuring female dancers. She was the first-ever K-pop idol to perform at the cabaret, having staged five shows as she is “a longtime fan of Crazy Horse and its unique style,” Crazy Horse Paris said.

Lisa was also a dance mentor on seasons 2 and 3 of the Chinese project group survival show Youth With You. One girl group, THE9, and one boy group, IXFORM, debuted under Lisa’s mentorship in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jennie

In 2023, Jennie appeared in the HBO series The Idol alongside R&B singer The Weeknd and actress Lily-Rose Depp. She played the role of Dyanne, Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn’s back-up dancer.

She has also had her fair share of variety show appearances, standing as a main cast member of the first season of Village Survival, the Eight in 2018, where she and her co-stars had to solve the mystery in the fictional village of Michuri within 24 hours. Jennie’s co-stars included Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Sang-ho, Son Dam-bi, Kang Ki-young, Jang Do-yeon, Yang Se-hyung, Im Soo-hyang, and Song Kang.

Jennie is set to star in another variety show, Apartment 404, where the residents of an apartment building must solve a series of puzzles to uncover the mystery behind the apartment in question. It will take place across different timelines and spaces.

She will star alongside Yoo Jae-suk, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, Yang Se-chan, and Lee Jung-ha. The show will premiere on February 23 worldwide.

Jisoo

Jisoo took on the lead role of Eun Yeong-ro in the K-drama Snowdrop. Taking place in 1987 during the series of protests against South Korea’s dictatorial government, the K-drama charts the budding romance between two college students, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) and Lim Soo-ho, who is played by Jung Hae-in. The K-drama aired from December 2021 to January 2022.

In the past, Jisoo had also made cameos in several K-dramas. She appeared as herself in the 2015 K-drama The Producers and the 2017 web-drama Part-Time Idol. In 2019, she briefly appeared as Song Joong-ki’s character Sa-ya’s love interest in the fantasy series Arthdal Chronicles.

She also played the Taoist fairy in the 2023 thriller-mystery film Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman.

Jisoo is set to play Lee Ji-hye in the screen adaptation of the famed manhwa Omniscient Readers’ Viewpoint. The plot follows office worker Kim Dok-ja, whose favorite book, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse, becomes his reality. The “Flower” singer’s co-stars in the upcoming film include Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Nana, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.

Rosé

Rosé was a regular cast member on the variety show Sea of Hope, where cast members opened a bar and took on various roles, such as overseeing the bar’s operations, serving customers, playing live music, and mixing drinks, among others. On the show, Rosé was a part-time server and musician – serving customers food and drinks while also providing them live entertainment.

Among Rosé’s co-stars were Yoon Jong-shin, SHINEE’s Onew, actress Kim Go-eun, actor Lee Dong-wook, and AKMU’s Su-hyun.

What projects outside of music would you like to see Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo do in the future? – Rappler.com