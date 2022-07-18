LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes an appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’ teaser

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK’s main rapper Jennie Kim has been spotted in the official teaser for Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol.

Her fans, the BLINKs, were quick to catch sight of the 26-year-old K-pop idol in the first look for the series, which will also feature Hollywood personalities Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Debby Ryan, Hari Nef, Rachel Sennott and more.

Speculations about Jennie’s involvement in the series have been rife over the past weeks, fueled by paparazzi photos of her hanging out with The Weeknd in the streets of LA. YG Entertainment, however, has yet to issue an official confirmation.

The highly-anticipated drama will center on “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood” – an aspiring pop idol (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who gets involved with the leader of a modern-day cult (played by The Weeknd). HBO has not confirmed its release date yet.

Behind the scenes, though, drama has already played out. The series was originally meant to be directed by The Killing’s Amy Seimetz. However, the director exited the show in April due to “creative differences” with The Weeknd. Red Rocket’s Suzanna Son was also supposed to be among the cast but opted to leave the project.

The Idol will be available on HBO Max. It is confirmed to have seven episodes.

Along with Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, Jennie is a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. They are known for their hit tracks “Lovesick Girls,” “How You Like That,” “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” and “Kill This Love.” The group is set to make a comeback in August. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.