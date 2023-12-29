BLACKPINK not renewing individual contracts with YG Entertainment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite seeking out separate individual contracts, the quartet will still be promoted as BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – YG Entertainment announced on Friday, December 29, that the four BLACKPINK members will not be renewing their individual contracts with the company.

“We have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities,” the agency said, according to a Soompi report. YG Entertainment added that they will “cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

The announcement regarding the members’ individual contracts came two weeks after YG Entertainment announced in early December that the quartet renewed their group contract.

With this, BLACKPINK can continue doing group activities. Although there are no details yet about their group activities, it was earlier hinted that the quartet is planning to release new music and hold another large-scale world tour.

Prior to YG Entertainment’s announcement, Jennie already revealed that she founded and launched her own label ODD ATELIER (OA). Jennie added that OA will be responsible for handling her solo activities outside the group, such as her endeavors in fashion and music.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa’s new individual labels and contracts outside YG Entertainment have yet to be fully disclosed.

Outside of being known for their activities as idols in the K-pop supergroup, the members of BLACKPINK are individually established within the industries of fashion, beauty, acting, and music. The unique but not-unheard-of arrangement allows BLINKs — fans of the quartet— to see the members promote individually without having the group be contractually dissolved.

BLACKPINK is a K-pop girl group from YG Entertainment composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Debuting in 2016, the group has since been recognized as the “biggest girl group in the world.” They are known for hits “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” “How You Like That,” “Boombayah,” “Whistle,” among others. – With additional reports from Ally de Leon/ Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.