Google names BTS, BLACKPINK all-time most-searched music groups

Despite having only debuted in 2013 and 2016, respectively, BTS and BLACKPINK claim the titles of most searched boy band and girl band in Google's 25-year history

MANILA, Philippines – Tech giant Google announced in a video released on December 11 that K-pop sensations BTS and BLACKPINK have secured their spots as the most searched boy and girl bands in the 25-year history of Google searches.

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

The latest installment in the Year in Search series commemorates the 25th birthday of the search engine, which has become the most-visited website in the world.

BTS debuted in 2013 with members RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope.

News of their being the most searched boy group in Google’s 25-year history comes just after members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook kicked off their military enlistment, promising a reunion in June 2025.

The group remains one of the biggest musical artists in South Korean history, breaking their own Guinness World Record for the most streamed group on Spotify.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie. The girl group recently wrapped up its triumphant Born Pink World Tour, complete with a successful stop in the Philippines.

BLACKPINK renewed their group contract with agency YG Entertainment this year, with news of the members’ individual renewals yet to be announced.

The girl group also enjoys global success, holding the world records of having the most viewed music channel on YouTube and being the most-streamed female group on Spotify.

Other musicians who were recognized by Google included Beyoncé for having the most searched performance, Taylor Swift for being the most searched songwriter, Tina Turner for being the most searched queen of rock and roll, and Rihanna for being the most searched fashion icon. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.