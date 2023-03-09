Queens! BLACKPINK sets Guinness World Record for most streamed female group on Spotify 

"How You Like That," "Kill This Love," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU" are among BLACKPINK's top songs

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK is already off to a good start in 2023 as they add another accolade in their growing list of achievements.

Guinness World Record (GWR) announced on Wednesday, March 8, that BLACKPINK has officially became the most streamed female group on Spotify after accumulating 8,880,030,049 individual streams.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK who have become the most streamed female band on @Spotify 💫@ygofficialblink https://t.co/PL4p6VY7Mx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 8, 2023

According to GWR’s report, the group’s top songs include “How You Like That” with 746,198,263 streams, “Kill This Love” with 672,084,360, and “DDU-DU DDU-DU” with 574,613,362.

This serves as the group’s latest achievement as they also currently hold multiple world records for the following categories – most subscribers for a band on YouTube, first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the UK albums chart (female), and the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart (female).

Aside from their group success, the members also have their own individual feats. In 2021, Rosé became the first artist to reach number one on a Billboard Global chart as a soloist and as part of a group with her debut single “On The Ground.” In January 2023, Lisa set three new records for her career as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Jisoo – the last member of BLACKPINK to make a solo debut – will release her solo album on March 31.

BLACKPINK, who made their debut in August 2016, is known for hits such as “Shut Down,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Pretty Savage.” They are set to hold a two-night concert at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26. – Rappler.com