Wow! BLACKPINK sets Guinness World Record for most viewed music channel on YouTube

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop sensation BLACKPINK continues to make history as they now hold the Guiness World Record for the group with the most viewed music channel on YouTube.

GWR announced on Friday, April 14, that the “Pink Venom” hitmakers had achieved the feat on April 12, after accumulating a registered 30,151,716,121 video views.

The record was previously held by American band Maroon 5, who had over nine billion views in 2018.

They're now the most viewed group on YouTube as well as being the most streamed female group on Spotify.@ygofficialblink https://t.co/26fzNbpZ63 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 14, 2023

The GWR report noted that the music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” BLACKPINK’s single that was released in June 2018, has over two billion views alone. It also holds the record for the first K-pop group music video to surpass two billion views – a milestone they achieved in January 2023 or about four years and six months after its release.

This serves as the group’s latest achievement as they also currently hold multiple world records for the following categories – most subscribers for a band on YouTube, first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the UK albums chart (female), and the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart (female).

In March, they also became the most streamed female group on Spotify.

Aside from their group success, the members also have their own individual feats. In 2021, Rosé became the first artist to reach number one on a Billboard Global chart as a soloist and as part of a group with her debut single “On The Ground.” In January 2023, Lisa set three new records for her career as a solo artist.

BLACKPINK, who made their debut in August 2016, is known for hits such as “Shut Down,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Pretty Savage.”

The group held a two-night concert at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26. – Rappler.com