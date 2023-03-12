WOW! BTS breaks own Guinness World Record for most streamed group on Spotify 

MANILA, Philippines – Are we even surprised at this point, ARMYs? K-pop powerhouse BTS continues to make history.

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on Friday, March 10, that the “Dynamite” hitmakers have broken their own records on Spotify and the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

We've updated two record titles for BTS after they extended their dominance on @Spotify and at the Kids' Choice Awards 👏@BTS_twt / @bts_bighithttps://t.co/YIMhaU9Ocz — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2023

According to GWR, BTS has accumulated 31,960,000,000 streams on Spotify as of March 3, 2023. It is almost double that of their record of 16.3 billion streams on Spotify in April 2021, when they last set the record for most streamed male group.

The group’s most streamed songs on the platform includes “Dynamite” with 1.60 billion streams, “Butter” with 1.08 billion, and “Boy with Luv” feat. Halsey at 1.01 billion.

GWR reported that after BTS, male bands Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, and Queen make up the top five of the category.

Outside of Spotify, GWR said that BTS have also extended their record for the most Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.

The South Korean act won the award for Favorite Music Group at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – marking BTS’ fourth consecutive year winning the title and their seventh overall trophy from the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

GWR added that no other act has won the Favorite Music Group award for four years in a row, as groups One Direction and Fifth Harmony had only previously won the said award for three consecutive years.

The two records are just the latest accolades in BTS’ long list of achievements. In 2022, they were recognized as the most followed music group on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

In September 2021, the group was welcomed into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame. – Rappler.com