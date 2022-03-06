BTS sets 3 Guinness World Records for most social media followers

MANILA, Philippines – 2022 is just starting and global sensation BTS has already added new records under their belt.

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on Friday, March 4, that the K-pop powerhouse has earned three new social media records in February 2022. BTS now holds the record for the most followed music group on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

💜 @BTS_twt hold the record for most followers for a music group on:



Instagram ✅

Twitter ✅

TikTok ✅



The boys are back with their first Guinness World Records titles of 2022https://t.co/Omd9Kx8yRV — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 4, 2022

According to GWR, BTS’ Instagram account reached 60,151,959 followers last month. That’s a 20-million follower increase in less than a year from their previous record in this category – the group had 40,220,226 Instagram followers last April 2021.

It can also be recalled that when the BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts in December 2021, member V secured two world records in a little over five hours.

GWR added that BTS is also the most followed music group on TikTok, counting over 45.7 million followers. The septet also placed 16th among the platform’s overall most popular accounts.

BTS’ social media records don’t stop there. They also now hold the title of most followers for a music group on Twitter with their 44,167,059 followers. According to GWR, the title had been achieved and re-confirmed several times by British boy band One Direction, whose previous record was achieved in 2017 when they hit 31,747,631 followers.

The three additions bring BTS’ world records to over 25. In September 2021, the group was welcomed into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

Aside from their world records, the group has made history by becoming the first Korean group to top the US Billboard 200 chart in 2018, and the first K-pop act to get nominated for a Grammy Award. Beyond music, the group has also spoken at the United Nations General Assembly several times.

Currently, the group is enjoying their “extended break” while gearing up for their “Permission to Dance on Stage” world tour. – Rappler.com