All 7 BTS members renew with BIGHIT Music

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's the group's second contract renewal with BIGHIT Music

MANILA, Philippines – ARMY FOREVER, BANGTAN FOREVER! All seven members of K-pop legends BTS renewed their contracts with BIGHIT Music for the second time.

HYBE made the announcement on Wednesday, September 20.

“The board of directors has completed [their decision] on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of BIGHIT MUSIC’s artist BTS,” the agency said, according to a Soompi report.

BTS, who made their debut in June 2013, first renewed their contracts with BIGHIT Music in October 2018, more than a year before their original contracts were set to expire.

Their 2018 renewal was for an extension of another seven years, meaning that the contract would have kept the group together until 2026.

Following the news, RM, the group’s leader, took to his Instagram stories to share a snippet of their new contract.

“BTS. ARMY. 2025,” he wrote in the next Instagram story.

Ostensibly the biggest K-pop group in the world, the seven-piece act has smashed several records since their debut. In September 2021, the group was welcomed into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

In June 2022, the group announced that they’re taking a break from group activities to focus on solo endeavors and fulfill their respective military services.

The eldest, Jin, was the first to begin enlistment. He did so in December 2022, with j-hope enlisting in April 2023. Meanwhile, SUGA will start his military service on September 22, 2023.

BTS is expected to reconvene as a full group in 2025. – Rappler.com