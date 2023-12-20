Ex-FIFTY FIFTY members sued by agency ATTRAKT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Saena, Sio, and Aran's parents, along with two individuals from the creative content development group The Givers, also face civil complaints from ATTRAKT

MANILA, Philippines – ATTRAKT has filed civil complaints against former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran, a source from the entertainment agency told Korean media on December 19.

“We filed civil suits against former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran for compensation of damages and penalties for violating exclusive contracts,” ATTRAKT said in its report, according to a translation from Soompi.

Other than the three ex-FIFTY FIFTY members, ATTRAKT also filed a civil case against their parents for “compensation of damages caused by joint illegal activities.”

Baek Jin-sil and Ahn Sung-il of The Givers, a creative content development group, were also hit by ATTRAKT with civil complaints of their own. ATTRAKT alleged that the two individuals were complicit in breaching exclusive contracts.

“This lawsuit goes beyond simple damage compensation, and we will do our best to carry out this lawsuit while keeping in mind that this is an important opportunity to establish fair trade practices in the entertainment sector,” ATTRAKT’s lawyer Park Jae-heon said.

ATTRAKT is seeking “tens of billions of KRW” in damages.

In June, all four original members of FIFTY FIFTY sought the suspension of their exclusive contracts with the agency, citing a lack of financial transparency and the disclosure of a member’s surgery without her consent, among other issues. The case was dismissed by the Seoul Central District court in late August due to a lack of evidence.

Keena later withdrew her appeal and to ATTRAKT in October, expressing remorse toward the agency for her past decisions.

In the same month, ATTRAKT later terminated Saena, Sio, and Aran’s exclusive contracts as they were supposedly found to have had a lack of corrective measures toward their alleged contract violations.

With just one member of the girl group left, ATTRAKT announced in November that FIFTY FIFTY would be getting three new members alongside Keena. However, further details on the group’s new members have yet to be announced.

As of late, FIFTY FIFTY’s social media updates from the past month still only feature Keena.

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 with members Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena. They are best known for their hit song “Cupid,” along with its English version, “Cupid – Twin Ver.” – Rappler.com