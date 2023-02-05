‘I’m here’: EXO’s Baekhyun finishes military service

Baekhyun is the sixth EXO member to complete military service

MANILA, Philippines – EXO member Baekhyun has been discharged from mandatory military service on Sunday, February 5.

The 30-year-old singer greeted his fans, the EXO-Ls, through a letter posted on EXO’s official fan community.

“Eris! You’ve waited so long. I’m here. Now, I won’t be going anywhere. Are you happy? I’m happy too,” the English translation of his post read.

Alongside the letter, Baekhyun also posted three photos of himself.

Baekhyun enlisted in the military in May 2021 as a public service worker.

He is the sixth EXO member to complete his military service, following Xiumin, D.O, Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol. Kai and Sehun, the youngest EXO members, have yet to enlist.

With Baekhyun’s discharge, fans are anticipating a full-group comeback. In December 2022, leader Suho posted on Instagram that “EXO will come back in 2023.”

Baekhyun debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. As a soloist, he released his third mini-album Bambi in March 2021.

He is also part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX and leader of SuperM. Baekhyun also debuted as an actor in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo in 2016. – Rappler.com