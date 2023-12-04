LOOK: Girls’ Generation’s Yoona is coming to PH in March 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'King The Land' actress is bringing her 'YOONITE' fan meeting tour to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino SONEs! Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation will be having her first solo fan meeting in the Philippines.

The idol-actress is set to bring her Yoonite fan meeting tour to Manila on March 1, 2024. Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the tour will also have stops in Hong Kong, Macau, Taipei, Yokohama, Bangkok, and Jakarta.

Yoona, together with other Girls’ Generation members, last performed in the Philippines on April 2015. The group is known for their hits “Genie,” “Forever 1,” “Lion Heart,” “The Boys,” and “I GOT A BOY.”

She’s also the latest Girls’ Generation member to visit the Philippines for a show, following members Taeyeon, Yuri, and Hyoyeon who all had separate events in the country in 2023.

Yoona made her debut in 2007 as a member of the K-pop girl group SNSD or Girls’ Generation. She also ventured into acting, starring in Love Rain, Big Mouth, Confidential Assignment, and King The Land. – Rappler.com