GOT7’s JAY B signs with Mauve Company

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – GOT7’s JAY B has exclusively signed with Mauve Company, the agency announced via Twitter on Friday, October 6.
“Based on deep trust,” Mauve Company said that they decided to “become the precious home for the artist,” and that they will support JAY B in singing, writing lyrics, composing, acting, and other activities.
“We will provide full support so that JAY B can develop his capabilities through various activities,” Mauve Company said, asking his fans to offer “lots of support” as he starts a new chapter in his career.
Last July, JAY B parted ways with agency CDNZA Records. In July 2022, he officially departed from R&B and hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC after joining them in 2021 when GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment and pursued their careers under different agencies.
The musician made his debut as a solo artist in May 2021 with the hit single “Switch It Up.” He also released his first solo EP titled SOMO:FUME. – Rappler.com
