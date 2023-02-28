This is not a drill: ITZY is coming back to Manila in April

ITZY's fan meeting in Manila will happen just three months after the group held a two-night concert

MANILA, Philippines – Still can’t get enough of ITZY? Don’t fret Filipino MIDZYs, because you have the chance to see the K-pop girl group in person again!

Ben Chan of clothing giant BENCH announced on Tuesday, February 28, that they’re bringing the “Not Shy” hitmakers for a fan meeting event.

The fan meeting is set for April 16 at the SM Mall of Asia. ITZY was introduced as BENCH’s endorser in June 2022.

TING TING TING! 🙌 Our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @ITZYofficial, is super excited to meet their fans at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16, 2023. Watch out for more updates. 😉💓 SAVE THE DATE, #MIDZY! pic.twitter.com/Idd54cw640 — BENCH/ (@benchtm) February 28, 2023

Details on how to get tickets for the fan meeting have yet to be announced.

The fan meeting is set just three months after the girl group did a two-night concert in Manila as part of their CHECKMATE world tour.

Composed of Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” Their latest album, CHECKMATE, was released in July 2022. – Rappler.com