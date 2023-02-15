NCT DREAM is coming back to Manila for two-night concert 

NCT DREAM. The K-pop boy group will be having a concert in Manila in April.

The April shows will be the group’s first solo concert in the Philippines since February 2020

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino NCTzens! South Korean boy group NCT DREAM is bringing their The Dream Show 2: In A Dream concert tour to the Philippines.

The “Beatbox” hitmaker is set to hold a two-night show in Manila on April 29 and 30. Additional details such as concert venue, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the group’s Asia leg also includes stops in Japan, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur.

The Dream Show 2: In A Dream will serve as the group’s first solo show in the Philippines since February 2020, their first The Dream Show: In A Dream concert.

In 2022, the group visited the Philippines for two K-pop music festivals – Begin Again in May and I-POP U in October.

Composed of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, NCT DREAM made their sub-unit debut in August 2016.

They are known for their songs “Chewing Gum,” “Life Is Still Going On,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Hello Future.” – Rappler.com