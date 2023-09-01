Here’s the ETA! NewJeans x LINE FRIENDS pop-up store heading to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

South Korea's popular merch heaven will be in Manila for three months, starting September 23

MANILA, Philippines – OMG! Hey Bunnies, are you excited to get your hands on official NewJeans x LINE FRIENDS merch? Ditto!

South Korea’s LINE FRIENDS STORE is bringing its collaboration with K-pop girl group NewJeans to Southeast Asia for the first time. Its SEA pop-up store will first head to Thailand from September 2 to October 1; Singapore from September 15 to November 23; Malaysia from September 21 to December 15; and finally, the Philippines from September 23 to December 23.

The Manila pop-up will be located at SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. Fans can also purchase items from the collection as early as August 25 on KPOPMERCH through Shopee.

NewJeans Merch Coming to PLAY LINE FRIENDS SEA!



📍TH (9.2-10.1) @ Central World

📍SG (9.15-11.23) @ Orchard Central

📍MY (9.21-12.15) @ 1Utama Mall

📍PH (9.23-12.23) @ SM Megamall

📍KPOPMERCH (8.25~) @ Shopee

PH/SG/ID/MY/VN/TH #PLAYLINEFRIENDS #NEWJEANS #bunini pic.twitter.com/Sj4H8KGQOK — LINE FRIENDS STORE (@LINEFRIENDSinfo) August 25, 2023

LINE FRIENDS first launched it in Hongdae and Gangnam in South Korea.

Based on the previous runs, here’s what we can hopefully expect from the pop-up store this September:

Plushies galore

Among all the items from the collaboration, the bunny or bunini figures definitely take center stage as the cutest. The most recent cuddly addition to the collection comes in plushie, pillow, and even keychain form, representing each of your favorite NewJeans members – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Bunini merch. Screenshot from LINE FRIENDS’ YouTube

Merch everywhere

Drawing from the girls’ imaginative Get Up EP, merchandise from manga to even the adorable Powerpuff Girls versions of NewJeans could also be up for grabs. There’s merch for every kind of NewJeans fan: collect books, patches, phone cases, caps, t-shirts… you name it!

Displays that aren’t ‘super shy’

Here’s to hoping that LINE FRIENDS will also bring their Instagram-worthy corners to the Manila location! Whether they’re LED screens playing the group’s music videos or large photos highlighting the group’s stunning visuals, the space can provide an immersive fan experience while you’re deciding which items to add to your basket.

Powerpuff Girls X NJ display. Screenshot from LINE FRIENDS’ YouTube

‘Tokki’ and manga NewJeans display. Screenshot from LINE FRIENDS’ YouTube

LINE FRIENDS is the global character brand behind BTS’ BT21. The brand unveiled its first merchandise store in the Philippines in 2019.

NewJeans debuted in July 2022 under HYBE sub-label ADOR. The record-breaking five-member group is best known for chart-topping tracks such as “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “OMG,” “Super Shy,” and many more. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.