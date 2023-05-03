End of an era: Brotzeit, Via Mare close down Shangri-La Plaza branches

MANILA, Philippines – Two well-loved Shangri-La Plaza Mall staples – German resto-bar Brotzeit and Filipino restaurant Café Via Mare – have closed down their branches, effective Sunday, April 30.

Brotzeit announced the closure of its first and (perhaps most iconic) location on Instagram, bidding its patrons an “auf wiedersehen,” which means “we will see you again.” Its first Manila branch, which was founded in 2013, was located on the ground floor of the Mandaluyong City mall’s main wing, with an outdoor seating area by the main road.

Brotzeit said that the “Brotzeit experience will never stop,” and that a new “Brotzeit Ortigas” will be coming soon. In the meantime, patrons can visit the Bonifacio Global City and Alabang West Parade branches.

Brotzeit, which was originally from Singapore, is known for their German beers on tap and mix of Austrian, Swiss, and German cuisines, with a highlight on meats, sausages, bar chow, and a chill, laid-back ambiance perfect for after-work drinks or weekend get-togethers.

Fellow Shangri-La Plaza ground floor neighbor, homegrown cafe Via Mare, also bid its patrons goodbye on April 30, “after many years of serving [your] classic Filipino favorites,” like the signature puto bumbong, bibingka, pancit luglog, palitaw, and other Filipino comfort staples.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for spending time with us. Despite sad news such as this, they do say: ‘When one door closes, another one opens,'” Via Mare added, reminding patrons that they can visit Via Mare’s nearby branch in Capitol Commons in the meantime. – Rappler.com