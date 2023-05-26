Shangri-La Plaza resto Green Pastures to permanently close down

MANILA, Philippines – Sad news, Green Pastures lovers. The beloved organic restaurant in Shangri-La Plaza – known for its healthy, farm-to-table meals – announced via social media on Wednesday, May 24 that it was the “end of their shift,” and that they’re closing for good.

Green Pastures will permanently close its doors on Wednesday, May 31, after a decade of service.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all of our customers who have supported us throughout the years,” they said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve you.”

They also thanked their employees for their hard work and dedication, as well as their “commitment to providing excellent customer service.” They thanked everyone who has been a part of their journey too, saying that these are relationships that they will always cherish.

Green Pastures is helmed by Chef Robby Goco, who is famous for the Cyma restaurants. They serve farm-to-table dishes inspired by a variety of cuisines – such as Filipino, Chinese, Korean, and Italian – that highlight locally-sourced, fresh ingredients. They focus on delivering “Good Food, Real Good.”

The restaurant first opened in Shangri-La Plaza in 2013. Two years later, they opened a second branch on Valentine’s Day at the third floor of Eastwood Mall, but the branch closed down in May 2018. They also opened a branch at Net Park, Fifth Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, which has also closed down.

Diners can still visit Green Pastures from 10 am to 7 pm at Level 4, East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.

German resto-bar Brotzeit and Filipino restaurant Café Via Mare also closed down their branches in Shangri-La Plaza last April 30. Both outlets were located on the al fresco ground floor of the main mall for many years. – Rappler.com