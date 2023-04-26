Red Velvet’s Joy to miss ‘R to V’ concert in Manila 

SM Entertainment announces that Joy will be temporarily suspending her activities for health reasons

MANILA, Philippines – Joy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will no longer participate in the group’s upcoming R to V concert in Manila due to health concerns.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World made the announcement on Wednesday, April 26. “We are hoping for your understanding and support,” they said.

Only four members – Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri – will take the stage on May 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Early on Wednesday, SM Entertainment announced that Joy will temporarily suspend her activities for health reasons.

“Joy recently visited a hospital due to her poor health condition, and after consultation and examination, the medical staff advised that she needs treatment and rest,” the agency said, according to a translation by Soompi.

SM Entertainment also apologized to the fans and asked for their understanding. “We will do our best so that Joy can greet fans in good health again,” they said.

The hospital visit came after Joy was unable to complete the entire R to V concert in Singapore on April 21.

The Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V Manila stop will serve as the group’s first solo concert in the Philippines and fourth show overall. It will also be the group’s return to the Philippines in around 10 months. They last performed in the country in July 2022.

Red Velvet made their debut in August 2014. They are known for tracks like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.” – Rappler.com