WATCH: SM Entertainment introduces SM Rookies Yushi and Sion
Fans speculate the two will be part of the new NCT sub-unit

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment introduced on Wednesday, June 28, Yushi and Sion – two aspiring idols that will be joining their roster of trainees called SM Rookies. 

The agency released a one-minute video each for Yushi and Sion, wherein both showcased their respective artistic skills. 

While no other details regarding the two have been released, fans speculate that they will be part of the anticipated NCT Tokyo sub-unit, which SM Entertainment first announced in February

The label’s CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk also confirmed in May that they would soon be introducing two new members – one from Japan and another from Korea – that will debut with NCT’s new and last sub-unit. The other members for NCT’s final sub-unit will be selected via a pre-debut reality show. 

In May, NCT saw the departure of yet-to-debut members Shotaro and Sungchan, who will instead be joining a new group said to launch later in 2023. In the same month, Lucas also left the boy group “to pursue his individual endeavors.”

NCT is currently a 20-member K-pop group consisting of five sub-units, NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT 127, WayV, and DoJaeJung. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.

