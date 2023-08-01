Meet RIIZE: SM Entertainment unveils members of new boy group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RIIZE, whose members are aged between 19 to 22, is SM Entertainment’s first boy group in seven years

MANILA, Philippines – RIIZE is ready to rise! SM Entertainment unveiled on Tuesday, August 1 the official members for their upcoming boy group RIIZE, which will debut in September.

Through its newly-launched official Instagram account, SM Entertainment unveiled the profiles and photos for all seven members of RIIZE.

RIIZE is composed of Shotaro (22), Eunseok (22), Sungchan (21), Won Bin (21), Seung Han (19), So Hee (19), and Anton (19).

Shotaro and Sungchan first debuted as new members of NCT in 2020, wherein they participated in NCT’s second full length album, Resonance Pt. 1. They left NCT in May.

Following their departure from NCT, SM Entertainment’s CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk confirmed that the two would make their debut in a new boy group alongside SMROOKIES Eunseok and Seunghan.

In a press release on Monday, July 13, SM Entertainment explained that RIIZE comes from the combination of words “Rise” and “Realize.” The agency said that the group’s name meant that they will “rise and realize their dreams together.”

Final details about RIIZE’s debut date and album release have yet to be disclosed, but the agency teased that the group’s musical genre will fall under “emotional pop.”

Aside from individual photos of the members, RIIZE also shared videos of the group, wherein they’re dancing and hanging out together.

SM Entertainment shared that these seven members of RIIZE will have “both skills and visuals” as well as “own unique characteristics and strengths.”

“[RIIZE] will embark on a new ‘realtime odyssey’ together as one team, through which they will write a new chapter of music history,” the agency added.

RIIZE will be SM Entertainment’s first K-pop group in three years following the 2020 debut of aespa, and their first boy group in seven years since NCT.

Aside from RIIZE, SM Entertainment is also forming the last unit of NCT through the survival show NCT Universe: LASTART.

SM Entertainment is home to some of K-pop’s biggest acts such as TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, and Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa. – Rappler.com