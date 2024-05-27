LOOK: Super Junior’s Ryeowook marries ex-TAHITI member Ari 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All 15 current and former members of Super Junior are also present in Ryeowook and Ari's wedding

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Ryeo-wook of K-pop group Super Junior tied the knot with former TAHITI member Ari (real name Kim Sun-young) on Sunday, May 26, four years after first confirming their relationship.

Based on the photos shared by the guests, the wedding ceremony took place at the Bonellie Garden in Seoul, South Korea.

Chris Lee, chief A&R officer of Super Junior’s agency SM Entertainment, also shared a photo showing all current and former members of the K-pop group attending the event.

In the photo, Ryeowook and Ari posed with the group’s current active members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, and Kyuhyun, as well as Sungmin, who’s currently on hiatus from Super Junior activities, former members Hangeng, Kangin, and Kibum, and Super Junior-M members Henry and Zhoumi.

The reunion sent fans into a frenzy as this marked the first time that all 15 members of Super Junior were seen together in an event in more than a decade.

Ryeowook is the second member of Super Junior to get married, following Sungmin’s wedding to musical actress Kim Sa-eun in 2014.

Ryeowook and Ari first confirmed their relationship in September 2020. In March, the Super Junior vocalist shared a handwritten letter to announce his wedding plans. – Rappler.com