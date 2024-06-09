Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon are married

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARRIED. Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tied the knot on Sunday, June 9.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tied the knot on Sunday, June 9, more than a year after first confirming their romance.

Wedding photographer Myio Okamoto shares official photos from the ceremony.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the wedding was held at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

The report also noted that the ceremony was attended by other celebrities such as Sue Ramirez, Belle Mariano, Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson, Vilma Santos-Concio, Maricel Soriano, and ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes, and Laurenti Dyogi, among others.

As of writing, both Aquino and Dizon have yet to post about the wedding.

The couple sparked wedding rumors when the actor shared on late Saturday, June 8, a sweet photo of them holding hands by the lake.

“Unti-unti natin gagapangin ang buhay [nang] nakatawa (We’ll slowly crawl through life while smiling),” he captioned the post.

Dizon replied in the comments section with: “I love you.”

Aquino and Dizon were first rumored to be dating in late 2022 after they were spotted together in La Union.

In January 2023, the actor confirmed that they were “going out,” adding that they were in the “getting to know” stage.

He also shared that they first met working together on the 2020 ABS-CBN series A Soldier’s Heart, got to know each other more while on the Star Magic US tour in August 2022, and continued to see each other after getting back.

The two also starred in the 2023 film Third World Romance.

Meanwhile, Aquino was previously in a relationship with Trina Candaza, with whom he shares a daughter, Enola Mithi. He confirmed their breakup in April 2022. – Rappler.com