Marcos appoints Ralph Recto as new finance chief | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Outgoing Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno expresses confidence in his successor, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, saying he is ‘pleased’ to turn over the Department of Finance to the lawmaker.

A timetable leaked by the Kabataan Partylist appears to show the lower chamber is eyeing a charter change-related plebiscite by June 17.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte will not be brought to trial for his first criminal complaint after Quezon City prosecutors moved to junk the suit filed by ACT Teachers Representative France Castro.

Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao meets Dwight Howard as he hosts the former NBA star and members of the Strong Group Athletics at his Makati City home on Thursday, January 11.

Robi Domingo addresses speculations on the circulating video of Donny Pangilinan and Kathryn Bernardo taken during his wedding reception. — Rappler.com